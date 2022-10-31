New Research Reveals UK Online Consumers Ready to Switch Retailers Over Cybersecurity

The link between cybersecurity and spending is clear: 70% of online shoppers said they assess how secure a retailer’s website looks before buying and almost all (91%) consumers said they would abandon their shopping cart if a website did not appear secure enough. 59% also said they would tell their friends to stop shopping with a retailer if they had been the victim of a cyberattack. When it comes to user experience (UX), the research found that 79% of people would rather protect their personal data than receive a more personalised online shopping experience.



When asked how they expect retailers to tackle cybersecurity, the vast majority (76%) of British online shoppers expect retailers to invest heavily in data protection and security as opposed to educational campaigns or communications (37%).

“With cyberattacks on the rise, it is more important than ever for retailers to ensure their customers feel safe and secure while shopping online. At this time of economic uncertainty, many retailers will be tempted to cut budgets. This research shows that cybersecurity is one area where they cannot afford to cut corners. Consumers are ready to walk out on retailers over bad cybersecurity,” said Richard Meeus, Director of Security Technology and Strategy EMEA at Akamai.