Reversing the Mid-Career Exit: Akamai Study Uncovers What Inspires Women to Return to Tech Industry

The UK tech sector is losing women as they hit their stride, according to new UK-wide independent research commissioned by Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM). The research reveals women are leaving tech roles at a pivotal point in their careers, taking years of expertise and experience with them. However, the study reveals better pay, work-life balance and hybrid working would encourage a return.
The new research, based on 1,500 women across the UK — 1,000 of which have left a tech role and 500 who have returned to a tech role after a career break — reveals:
- Fifty-five percent of women leave tech roles or tech companies within 5 years of being in the industry, and nearly 9 in 10 (87%) leave within 10 years.
- Company culture plays a key role in women leaving the sector, with lack of a sense of belonging (52%) and lack of gender diversity in leadership (40%) ranking highest.
- Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) women who have left tech said they would be likely to consider returning under the right conditions.
- Fifteen percent are not currently working, while other women have moved into finance (13%), education (13%), professional services (12%) and healthcare (12%).
- Of those that returned to the tech sector, higher salary (52%), work-life balance (43%) and better career progression (43%) were cited as key reasons.