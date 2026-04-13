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Reversing the Mid-Career Exit: Akamai Study Uncovers What Inspires Women to Return to Tech Industry

New study of 1,500 women reveals that over a third would consider returning for better pay, progression, and flexibility

April 13, 2026 United Kingdom — London

The UK tech sector is losing women as they hit their stride, according to new UK-wide independent research commissioned by Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM). The research reveals women are leaving tech roles at a pivotal point in their careers, taking years of expertise and experience with them. However, the study reveals better pay, work-life balance and hybrid working would encourage a return. 

The new research, based on 1,500 women across the UK — 1,000 of which have left a tech role and 500 who have returned to a tech role after a career break — reveals:

  • Fifty-five percent of women leave tech roles or tech companies within 5 years of being in the industry, and nearly 9 in 10 (87%) leave within 10 years.
  • Company culture plays a key role in women leaving the sector, with lack of a sense of belonging (52%) and lack of gender diversity in leadership (40%) ranking highest.
  • Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) women who have left tech said they would be likely to consider returning under the right conditions.
  • Fifteen percent are not currently working, while other women have moved into finance (13%), education (13%), professional services (12%) and healthcare (12%).
  • Of those that returned to the tech sector, higher salary (52%), work-life balance (43%) and better career progression (43%) were cited as key reasons.

Bringing women back to tech

The decision to leave, for most women, was by choice rather than necessity. More than a third (35%) said they left entirely by choice and did not want to return, while 31% said they left mostly by choice and preferred their current situation. So what would it take for them to choose differently, and return to tech?

Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) women who have left tech said they would be likely to consider returning under the right conditions. Thirty-eight percent cited improved work-life balance and flexible working arrangements (37%) — like part-time, a compressed workweek or job share opportunities — or hybrid working (38%) would encourage them to return to tech. 

Of the women polled who had returned to tech after a career break, the findings are clear: Higher salary (52%), work-life balance (43%) and better career progression (43%) are valued most highly.

“These insights illustrate that the UK tech industry has a window of opportunity to impact the choices of women in tech — from the past and present, and in the future. By providing opportunities for progression, flexible work and appropriate remuneration, tech leaders on the precipice of technological innovation have the chance to create impactful change on the tech workforce, fostering longer-lasting tenures, diverse leadership and an environment where women can thrive,” said Natalie Billingham, EMEA Managing Director, Akamai.

The talent drain

Findings show that women are leaving tech at the critical mid-to-senior junction — taking years of expertise and experience with them.

Company culture plays a key role in women leaving the sector. Respondents cited lack of gender diversity in leadership (52%), lack of company culture and a sense of belonging (52%) and gender bias (10%) as reasons to leave the UK tech industry. Among those that have left the tech sector, inflexible working hours (56%) and a lack of work-life balance (42%) were also cited as significant reasons to leave.

Of those who have left the tech sector, only 15% left the job market and are not currently working. Others moved into finance (13%), education (13%), professional services (12%) and healthcare (12%) — suggesting a significant “brain drain” from tech into other sectors of the economy.

“We lose women from cybersecurity at the exact moment their expertise becomes most valuable. This isn’t a pipeline problem; it’s a leadership one. Diverse teams build stronger defences. Until organisations commit to inclusive leadership, not just diversity hiring, they are actively weakening their own security posture,” said Zoe Mackenzie, President, WiCyS UK & Ireland Affiliate. 

“The findings provide a valuable picture of what mid‑career women are looking for in order to return to tech, and it’s encouraging to see that the majority could be persuaded to come back under the right conditions. Progression pathways are crucial for retaining talent, but equally important is ensuring that women who want to return have clear, supported ways to reenter the sector in the first place. When employers build both return pathways and progression pathways, they create an environment where women can come back, grow and stay,” said Hazel Little, CEO, Career Returners.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide in March 2026. The study surveyed 1,500 adult women (age 18+), split into two groups:

  • 1,000 women who have left a tech job, including women who previously worked in any role within a tech sector company or in a tech role within a non-tech company
  • 500 women who have returned to the tech sector after a career break

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

About FLAME

FLAME (Female Learning and Mentoring Experience) is Akamai’s UKI initiative dedicated to empowering women in technology through mentorship, networking and professional development. To learn more, join the FLAME LinkedIn group.

About WiCyS UK & Ireland Affiliate

WiCyS (Women in CyberSecurity) is an international nonprofit with over 11,000 members worldwide, founded in 2012 with backing from the U.S. National Science Fund and partners. The UK & Ireland Affiliate brings that global mission home, working to recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity across all career stages. Entirely volunteer-run by industry professionals and allies, it is a community built by women in the field, for women in the field.

About Career Returners

Career Returners is a social impact coaching, community and consulting organisation that has been partnering with employers and professionals since 2014 to enable confident, supported returns to work after extended career breaks for caring, health or other life reasons. Their mission is to make career breaks a valued and powerful part of a lifetime career by dismantling the personal and structural barriers faced by returning professionals. As leading return-to-work specialists, they support both new hires reentering the workforce and employees returning internally after long absences, drawing on deep insight into the return-to-work journey, psychology-based coaching expertise and practical commercial understanding of successful reintegration.

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