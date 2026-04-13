Reversing the Mid-Career Exit: Akamai Study Uncovers What Inspires Women to Return to Tech Industry

The decision to leave, for most women, was by choice rather than necessity. More than a third (35%) said they left entirely by choice and did not want to return, while 31% said they left mostly by choice and preferred their current situation. So what would it take for them to choose differently, and return to tech?

Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) women who have left tech said they would be likely to consider returning under the right conditions. Thirty-eight percent cited improved work-life balance and flexible working arrangements (37%) — like part-time, a compressed workweek or job share opportunities — or hybrid working (38%) would encourage them to return to tech.

Of the women polled who had returned to tech after a career break, the findings are clear: Higher salary (52%), work-life balance (43%) and better career progression (43%) are valued most highly.

“These insights illustrate that the UK tech industry has a window of opportunity to impact the choices of women in tech — from the past and present, and in the future. By providing opportunities for progression, flexible work and appropriate remuneration, tech leaders on the precipice of technological innovation have the chance to create impactful change on the tech workforce, fostering longer-lasting tenures, diverse leadership and an environment where women can thrive,” said Natalie Billingham, EMEA Managing Director, Akamai.