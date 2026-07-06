Sarv Powers AI-Driven Public Services at Scale with Akamai Cloud

Akamai Technologies announced that Sarv, a leading provider of advanced CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) and UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions, is leveraging Akamai Cloud to power a range of mission-critical applications, enterprises, and millions of end users across India.

Seeking a more cost-efficient and scalable infrastructure foundation for its growing AI portfolio, Sarv migrated critical workloads to Akamai Cloud. The environment, managed and continuously optimized by CloudMinister Technologies, now supports a range of AI-powered public services, emergency response platforms, cybersecurity applications, and enterprise collaboration solutions.

Today, Sarv runs multiple large-scale platforms on Akamai Cloud, including DeepCall, an emergency response platform; Naam, a cybercrime prevention solution; Kar Saathi, the AI-powered chatbot; and Sarv Workspace and Sarv Drive, an enterprise collaboration suite serving over 500,000 users nationwide.

DeepCall leverages Akamai C7 Compute, NVIDIA RTX PRO ™ 6000 Blackwell GPUs, and high-performance storage to process approximately 100 million calls and analyze over 5.5 million critical emergency calls daily using AI-powered voice biometrics, speech to text (STT), and conversational analytics.

6000 Blackwell GPUs, and high-performance storage to process approximately 100 million calls and analyze over 5.5 million critical emergency calls daily using AI-powered voice biometrics, speech to text (STT), and conversational analytics. Sarv’s conversational AI stack, including STT, text to speech (TTS), language identification (LID), and AI agents, runs on Akamai infrastructure, delivering response times as low as 400 milliseconds, and STT and TTS latency of 50 to 90 milliseconds.

Additionally, Naam uses Akamai Compute and Object Storage to identify and block approximately 7,000 fraudulent phone numbers and malicious websites each day, helping protect more than 220 million telecom subscribers from cyber fraud and phishing threats.

“As organizations increasingly adopt AI to improve citizen services, the underlying infrastructure becomes critical to ensuring those services remain responsive, reliable, and scalable,” said Mitesh Jain, Regional Vice President, India, Akamai. “Sarv’s deployment demonstrates how Akamai Cloud helps power mission-critical AI applications at scale while maintaining the predictability and reliability required for such environments.”

“Cost efficiency, scalability, and performance are critical for the platforms we build and operate. Akamai Cloud provides the infrastructure foundation required to support our growing portfolio of AI-powered public services, emergency response systems, cybersecurity platforms, and enterprise collaboration solutions. The platform’s cost predictability and efficient compute infrastructure have enabled us to deliver AI capabilities at scale while maintaining strong operational efficiency,” said Ramesh Choudhary, CEO, Sarv.

As adoption of AI-powered citizen services and enterprise applications continues to accelerate, Sarv plans to expand its use of Akamai Cloud to support additional workloads, further strengthening its ability to deliver secure, scalable, and cost-efficient AI services across India.