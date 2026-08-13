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Background

Security Advisories

Security Advisory: Multiple Vulnerabilities Fixed in Akamai Guardicore Platform Agent

The latest version of Guardicore Platform Agent (GPA) addresses several security vulnerabilities. All customers are advised to upgrade to version 7.4 or later.

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CVE-2025-32094: HTTP Request Smuggling Via OPTIONS + Obsolete Line Folding

In March 2025, Akamai received a bug bounty report identifying an HTTP Request Smuggling vulnerability that was quickly resolved for all customers.

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CVE-2025-54142: HTTP Request Smuggling via OPTIONS + Body

Learn how Akamai InfoSec mitigated CVE-2025-54142 — an HTTP request smuggling vulnerability arising from OPTIONS requests with a body.

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CVE-2025-53841: Guardicore Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

Get technical details about a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-53841) in Akamai's Guardicore Platform Agent for Windows and clear guidance on mitigation.

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CVE-2026-26365: Incorrect processing of “Connection: Transfer-Encoding”

Read how Akamai eliminated a potential HTTP request smuggling vector due to a bug in the processing of custom hop-by-hop HTTP headers.

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CVE-2026-34354: Guardicore Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

Read the technical details of a security vulnerability (CVE-2026-34354) in Akamai Guardicore Platform Agent for Windows — and get clear guidance on mitigation.

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