It is a managed service that provides around-the-clock, expert-led incident investigation and rapid response to protect enterprise APIs and augment security operations center (SOC) teams.
Key takeaways
-
Expanding API adoption overwhelms security teams.
-
Growing attack surfaces and talent shortages leave enterprise APIs exposed, requiring expert-led managed SOC augmentation to mitigate threats.
-
Unaddressed API vulnerabilities put business data at risk.
-
Lack of specialized expertise jeopardizes critical data, making thorough incident investigation essential to remediate root causes.
-
Uncontrolled security delays amplify attack impact.
-
Delayed threat responses increase enterprise vulnerability, necessitating 24/7 monitoring by Akamai SOCC analysts for rapid mitigation.
-
Reactive security measures fail to deliver long-term protection.
-
Inadequate operational defense increases exposure, requiring proactive threat hunting and advisory services to build robust security.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It addresses expanded attack surfaces from rapid API adoption, shortages in cybersecurity talent, skills gaps in API security, and difficulty investigating critical API findings or fixing root causes.
The key components are proactive monitoring with advanced anomaly detection, thorough incident investigation to provide actionable recommendations and root-cause solutions, and scalable protection with around-the-clock access to Akamai’s Security Operations Command Center (SOCC).
Key features include 24/7 monitoring and support, threat hunting, API operationalization and advisory services, ongoing Professional Services, support advocacy, and enhanced SLAs for product break/fix.
It enhances SOC teams by providing API security–trained analysts who actively monitor runtime behaviors, investigate security events, and respond to runtime incidents.
Business benefits include comprehensive API protection, expert-led security management via Akamai’s global SOCC, faster incident resolution, and scalable security operations.