Comcast Business serves small, medium, and enterprise-level customers throughout the United States, offering connectivity in internet access, networking, and software-defined networking. As the Vice President of Cybersecurity Products, Shena Tharnish leads her team in understanding the cybersecurity needs of their end-user customers and developing meaningful products based on those needs. They found that more than half of their small business customers had experienced some sort of data breach or security incident. To solve this problem, Comcast partnered with Akamai to develop a new solution, SecurityEdge. According to Tharnish, adoption has exceeded their expectations. Before the end of Q1, they were already well on their way to exceeding their goals for 2020. Akamai-powered SecurityEdge provides the end-to-end security solution for small businesses that Comcast was seeking. Comcast Business has plans to continue on this path, not only for small businesses, but mid-market and enterprise-level customers, as well.
Comcast Business exceeds expectations with SecurityEdge
Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.