Comcast Business serves small, medium, and enterprise-level customers throughout the United States, offering connectivity in internet access, networking, and software-defined networking. As the Vice President of Cybersecurity Products, Shena Tharnish leads her team in understanding the cybersecurity needs of their end-user customers and developing meaningful products based on those needs. They found that more than half of their small business customers had experienced some sort of data breach or security incident. To solve this problem, Comcast partnered with Akamai to develop a new solution, SecurityEdge. According to Tharnish, adoption has exceeded their expectations. Before the end of Q1, they were already well on their way to exceeding their goals for 2020. Akamai-powered SecurityEdge provides the end-to-end security solution for small businesses that Comcast was seeking. Comcast Business has plans to continue on this path, not only for small businesses, but mid-market and enterprise-level customers, as well.