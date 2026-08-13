Application programming interfaces, or APIs, enable retailers to build end-to-end personalized experiences for customers while streamlining operations. Every variable that places a beverage in the hands of consumers — including inventory data, order submissions, location data, payments, and even rewards programs — is delivered by APIs. APIs have revolutionized the shopping experience by connecting the ecosystem of retailers, their partners, and their customers. But their constant proximity to sensitive data also makes them a risk.

Although consumers enjoy the new digital retail experience, they are often concerned about how well their personal information is protected, and rightly so. APIs are increasingly becoming a preferred attack vector by cybercriminals. For this reason, a Fortune 100 retail beverage company sought out Noname Security (now an Akamai company) to address vulnerabilities in its API security posture.