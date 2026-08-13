TEPCO HD supplies electricity to roughly one-third of Japan’s population — a responsibility measured not just in megawatts, but in public confidence. When typhoons or earthquakes strike, millions of people turn to TEPCO HD’s digital channels simultaneously, searching for outage updates and signs of recovery. Behind the scenes, internal systems must simultaneously support nonstop coordination with contractors, government agencies, and neighboring utilities racing to restore power.

“Resilience — the ability to maintain stable operations under any circumstances — is essential in both IT systems and business processes,” said Tomomichi Seki, Managing Executive Officer, CIO, and CISO for TEPCO HD.

Yet traditional infrastructure alone could not absorb the sudden, unpredictable surges that accompany natural disasters. It also could not fully defend against a growing class of cyberthreats: DDoS attacks and ransomware designed to disrupt critical services and sow social anxiety.

“If our systems or networks were compromised and Tokyo’s power supply were to stop, it would effectively halt the Japanese economy,” Seki said. “It is a scenario we must prevent.”