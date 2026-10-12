Attacks involving AI-linked APIs are now the second-most common type of API security incident faced by commerce organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Attackers frequently use valid endpoints, valid credentials, and normal-looking workflows to exploit business logic, allowing malicious activity to blend in with legitimate customer behavior.
Only 47% of commerce security leaders say their organization is prepared to detect and mitigate AI-linked API attacks.
Akamai API Security focuses on where API risk appears: the interaction.
It identifies APIs across traffic, code repositories, API documentation, gateways, cloud environments, and external exposure points.
It can identify APIs connected to AI-driven experiences, autonomous agents, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.
It detects automated scraping disguised as browsing, abnormal promotion/pricing/inventory API use, credential-based account abuse, suspicious payment workflows, partner API misuse, and unusual access to sensitive data.
It maps API behavior to business context, allowing teams to prioritize endpoints tied to sensitive data, critical transactions, revenue-generating workflows, and partner integrations.