Only 27% of financial services organizations maintain a full API inventory and know which APIs return sensitive data.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
According to Akamai’s 2026 API Security Impact Study, 96% of financial services organizations reported at least one API-related security incident, with nearly half experiencing four or more within a 12-month period.
Data breaches or leaks via APIs were the most common incident type reported in 2025, followed closely by attacks involving APIs linked to AI technologies.
API misconfiguration was cited as the leading underlying cause of these security incidents.
Modern threats mirror authorized activity using legitimate credentials to target business logic or authorization vulnerabilities, bypassing traditional signature-based controls that lack behavioral context.
Only 17% of financial services enterprises embed security-focused API testing throughout every stage of the API software development lifecycle and CI/CD pipeline.
API security incidents cost financial services organizations about US$620,000 per year on average, alongside customer churn and loss of trust.
Akamai API Security maps findings to frameworks including PCI DSS, DORA, OWASP API Security Top 10, ISO 27001, GDPR, and NIST.