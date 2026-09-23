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Why GPU Placement Matters

Learn why GPU placement affects AI latency, egress costs, reliability, and workload performance.

Video summary

Video summary

[00:00–00:15] Importance of GPU placement: Explanation of GPU placement as a key component of production inference, determining where AI workloads execute and controlling latency, egress cost, and application reliability

[00:15–00:28] Evolving infrastructure questions: Overview of the shift from simply having GPU access to matching the right compute in the right place for specific workloads

[00:28–00:44] Flexibility and high-performance hardware: Introduction to Akamai Cloud’s flexibility across core and regional deployment, highlighting NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell GPUs for inference throughput and complex reasoning at high concurrency.

[00:44–00:58] Optimal workload execution: Final summary placing emphasis on running the right workload in the right place over buying bigger models or expensive GPU allocations

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Additional resources

Benchmarking NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell on Akamai Cloud

Benchmarks show the NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell running on Akamai Cloud delivers up to 1.63x higher inference throughput than the H100.

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GPU on Akamai Cloud

Akamai Cloud offers multiple GPU options featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition® GPUs, and Quadro® RTX line of GPUs.

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