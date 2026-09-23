[00:00–00:15] Importance of GPU placement: Explanation of GPU placement as a key component of production inference, determining where AI workloads execute and controlling latency, egress cost, and application reliability

[00:15–00:28] Evolving infrastructure questions: Overview of the shift from simply having GPU access to matching the right compute in the right place for specific workloads

[00:28–00:44] Flexibility and high-performance hardware: Introduction to Akamai Cloud’s flexibility across core and regional deployment, highlighting NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell GPUs for inference throughput and complex reasoning at high concurrency.

[00:44–00:58] Optimal workload execution: Final summary placing emphasis on running the right workload in the right place over buying bigger models or expensive GPU allocations