Bradesco is one of Latin America’s largest banks and a pillar of Brazil’s financial system. It serves millions of clients, manages a vast partner network, and manages thousands of APIs that power customer services and integrations. In a world where financial institutions are targets for cybercrime, Bradesco knows its reputation and very existence depend on trust. Every day, it must safeguard sensitive data and financial transactions while ensuring digital journeys remain simple and seamless.
With digital acceleration, mobile-first banking, and global expansion came rising threats — from AI-powered fraud attempts to stealthy behavioral exploits. Constantly evolving and seeking new controls, Bradesco reached out to long-time trusted partner Akamai. With intelligent protection, unified visibility, and a global platform that evolves as fast as attackers, Bradesco shifted from reactive to proactive security without compromising the customer experience.