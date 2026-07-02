My name is Wanderley Siqueira Viana, and I have been with Bradesco for eight years. Today, I am a cybersecurity manager, mainly focused on security tools.



Technology evolves for better or for worse. So just as we use ChatGPT to conduct research, we use generative AI to do several things, attackers are also using it. They are using it more and more to carry out targeted attacks that are more advanced than what we are used to. It's a very dynamic environment. The attacks are evolving every day. So we looked for a solution that could be adapted to our environment, because the attacks are continually evolving.



Akamai has this characteristic; it absorbs all attacks before they arrive at my infrastructure, which reduces my overall infrastructure costs. Centralizing the solution with Akamai brought us visibility and resulted in significant operational gain. Security teams today receive not only more data that they need to analyze, they already receive ready-made analyses tailored to our business.



When we work with partners who can deliver solutions that are preventive measures, we have the flexibility to also look at other things. So now we have the ability to react faster. Not only is it easier to detect threats, it allows me to be proactive. Today, I block many things before they even happen.



We are significantly reducing our operating costs. The best advice I can give to all companies embarking on this journey is take a good look at yourself, understand your business, understand your journeys, and draw up your plan from there. And think beyond solutions; think about partnership.



We need partners who will stand by us in difficult times and in happy moments too. We need to be predictive and think like detectives. I believe that this is the big difference with Akamai. The involvement with the customer to understand the difficulties of our business. They understood our situation, our challenges, and worked tirelessly to demonstrate the value for our business.