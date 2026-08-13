Healthcare Leader

Anchored by mobile and web platforms, this healthcare provider’s digital services enable patients to book appointments, access lab results, consult doctors, and manage payments. On the back end, clinicians and staff rely on APIs to connect EHR systems, diagnostics, insurance providers, and more. With over 500 million monthly hits across its digital ecosystem, the organization needed a cybersecurity strategy that could scale with it.

But that scale came with challenges. “Some of our APIs were exposed publicly, and we lacked consistent standards,” explained its CISO.

The organization was dealing with a legacy web application firewall (WAF) that produced frequent false positives, making rule management painful. Moreover, it had limited visibility into its APIs. “All this was unacceptable in an increasingly hostile cyber landscape,” continued the CISO.

With a third of its web traffic flagged as malicious — including bots, API abuse, and DDoS attacks — the organization needed more than traditional perimeter defense. “We needed an enterprise-grade security partner that could provide both cutting-edge protection and deep industry expertise,” the CISO said.