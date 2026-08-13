Edgegap was founded to solve one of gaming’s hardest technical problems: delivering real-time multiplayer experiences to players spread across continents, devices, and networks. Mathieu Duperré, CEO and founder of Edgegap, said he created the company with the idea of leveraging a highly distributed infrastructure to improve players’ experiences.

The company focused on what Duperré described as “the plumbing for multiplayer games,” handling the invisible complexity behind live play. Players might be connecting from different countries, ISPs, and devices, and centralized public clouds often introduce unavoidable latency. Edgegap’s mission was to minimize those connection issues while abstracting infrastructure complexity away from developers.

Today, Edgegap supports millions of players per day worldwide, helping thousands of studios deliver smoother online gameplay and better business outcomes. According to Duperré, the studios that Edgegap serves see less churn, which translates into higher revenues.