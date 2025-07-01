As a seasoned cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of experience, Adam Mittler has led global teams and scaled technical operations at some of the industry’s top companies. Currently Senior Director of Channels and Services Enablement for Security Products at Akamai, he brings deep expertise in customer success, partner ecosystems, and services strategy.

Before joining Akamai, Adam held a senior vice president role, driving global operations, development, and services at Deep Instinct, and spent more than a decade in R&D, support, and partner leadership at Check Point Software Technologies. Recognized for strategic thinking and execution, Adam has also led services organizations at Tufin and Cyberbit, as well as helping to develop early-stage tech at Emporus Technologies.