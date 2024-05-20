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Andre Kerstens

Senior Solutions Engineer

Andre Kerstens is a Senior Solutions Engineer at Akamai.

Posts by Andre Kerstens

Why Insurers Need Visibility Into APIs Risks

May 20, 2024Andre Kerstens

Learn the importance of API discovery, inventory, and risk assessment for insurance companies, and read two examples of why API security is a team sport.

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