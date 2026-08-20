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Andrei Petrus

Director Product Management

Andrei Petrus is Director of Product Management at Enterprise Inverse, Akamai.

Posts by Andrei Petrus

PacketFence Cloud: Enterprise Network Access Control, Now a Managed Service

August 20, 2026Andrei Petrus

Discover how PacketFence Cloud offers enterprise-grade network access control as a managed service, with built-in resilience and self-service onboarding.

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Adaptive AI for Detecting Modern DGA Attacks

July 07, 2026Liudmila Aleksandrova,  Alireza Sadighian,  Darren Satkunas,  and Andrei Petrus

Learn how a hybrid CNN-BiLSTM-Attention framework improves real-time DGA detection, reduces alert fatigue, and adapts to evolving malware variants.

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