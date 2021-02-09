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Assaf Vilmovski

Posts by Assaf Vilmovski

Akamai Blog | Command Injection on a D-Link Router

February 09, 2021Assaf Vilmovski

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to extend the local WiFi in my home to reach all the floors. The goal was to have full connectivity from every location in the house.

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