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Brent Eiler

Senior Technical Solutions Architect, Akamai

Brent Eiler is a Senior Technical Solutions Architect at Akamai.

Posts by Brent Eiler

Unlocking the Next Wave of Edge Computing with Serverless WebAssembly

April 01, 2025Brent Eiler and Matt Butcher

WebAssembly is revolutionalizing edge native computing by offering a fast, secure, and portable platform for serverless functions.

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