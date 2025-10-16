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Brian Fahey

Senior Manager

Brian Fahey is a Senior Manager in Product Management at Akamai.

Posts by Brian Fahey

How to Automate Your Security Posture for the 47-Day Certificate Era

October 16, 2025Brian Fahey

Read how to prepare for the 47-day SSL certificate era with automation, cryptographic agility, and Zero Trust strategies to strengthen your security posture.

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