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Discover insights about rising DDoS attacks on life sciences and pharmaceutical organizations, and how to help protect against emerging threats.
Akamai recently completed a major analysis of survey data from global security pros to uncover industry and regional trends in the state of segmentation.
Resilient healthcare organizations need capabilities to protect against API-focused attacks. See the four strategy milestones for a strong API security program.
There are myriad ways the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem benefits from edge computing. Read about the top five use cases for edge computing in healthcare.
Increased access to health data can leave providers and insurers vulnerable to data breaches, so it’s vital to invest in cybersecurity that protects networks.
Learn about the healthcare challenges that we can expect to face in 2024 — and the opportunities we can leverage to minimize those challenges.
Outsourcing healthcare revenue cycle management has many benefits, including patient satisfaction, but it can also increase your cybersecurity risks.
Learn what the life sciences industry can — and should — do to promote resiliency despite the challenges in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Cyber resiliency can protect healthcare organizations from cataclysmic weather events, rapid digital transformation, and cyberattacks — and keep patients safe.
As data breaches become more common, healthcare providers that use a Zero Trust framework to prioritize data security will have a competitive advantage.
On the cusp of a landmark FDA rule to protect medical devices, get guidance on the complex update, patch, and vulnerability management processes.
As more seniors opt for aging-in-place technology, healthcare information technology professionals will need to adopt a Zero Trust security model.
Today’s malicious actors see the healthcare industry as a target-rich environment, so getting ready for open enrollment should be a year-round process.
As the war in Ukraine continues to heat up, the war against cyberattacks at home also intensifies as pro-Russia group Killnet targets healthcare organizations.