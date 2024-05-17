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Carley Thornell

Posts by Carley Thornell

DDoS Attacks Against Life Sciences Organizations Likely to Rise

May 17, 2024Carley Thornell

Discover insights about rising DDoS attacks on life sciences and pharmaceutical organizations, and how to help protect against emerging threats.

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How Effectively Are You Deploying Segmentation to Mitigate Cyberattack Risks?

May 07, 2024Cheryl Chiodi,  Susan McReynolds,  Helder Ferrão,  and Carley Thornell

Akamai recently completed a major analysis of survey data from global security pros to uncover industry and regional trends in the state of segmentation.

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Why Payers Are Pivotal to API Security Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

April 08, 2024Carley Thornell

Resilient healthcare organizations need capabilities to protect against API-focused attacks. See the four strategy milestones for a strong API security program.

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How Edge Computing Is Transforming Healthcare

January 10, 2024Carley Thornell

There are myriad ways the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem benefits from edge computing. Read about the top five use cases for edge computing in healthcare.

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Safeguarding Patient Health Data Means Balancing Access and Security

January 02, 2024Carley Thornell

Increased access to health data can leave providers and insurers vulnerable to data breaches, so it’s vital to invest in cybersecurity that protects networks.

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Healthcare Trends in 2024: Challenges and Opportunities

December 04, 2023Carley Thornell

Learn about the healthcare challenges that we can expect to face in 2024 — and the opportunities we can leverage to minimize those challenges.

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The Hidden Costs of Outsourcing Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

November 01, 2023Carley Thornell

Outsourcing healthcare revenue cycle management has many benefits, including patient satisfaction, but it can also increase your cybersecurity risks.

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Prioritizing the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain for Healthcare Resiliency

October 04, 2023Carley Thornell

Learn what the life sciences industry can — and should — do to promote resiliency despite the challenges in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

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Pursuing Cyber Resiliency So Healthcare Can Weather the Worst Storms

September 25, 2023Carley Thornell

Cyber resiliency can protect healthcare organizations from cataclysmic weather events, rapid digital transformation, and cyberattacks — and keep patients safe.

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3 Ways to Use Zero Trust to Reduce Cybercrime Risk in Healthcare

September 05, 2023Carley Thornell

As data breaches become more common, healthcare providers that use a Zero Trust framework to prioritize data security will have a competitive advantage.

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Safeguard Medical Devices: New H-ISAC Guidance on Cusp of FDA Rule

August 24, 2023Carley Thornell

On the cusp of a landmark FDA rule to protect medical devices, get guidance on the complex update, patch, and vulnerability management processes.

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Aging-in-Place: Why HCIT Professionals Should Adopt Zero Trust Security

July 14, 2023Carley Thornell

As more seniors opt for aging-in-place technology, healthcare information technology professionals will need to adopt a Zero Trust security model.

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Why Open Enrollment Readiness Should Be a Year-Round Strategy

July 03, 2023Carley Thornell

Today’s malicious actors see the healthcare industry as a target-rich environment, so getting ready for open enrollment should be a year-round process.

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Killnet Targets Healthcare — What You Need to Know, What You Need to Do

February 01, 2023Carley Thornell

As the war in Ukraine continues to heat up, the war against cyberattacks at home also intensifies as pro-Russia group Killnet targets healthcare organizations.

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