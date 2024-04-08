Why Payers Are Pivotal to API Security Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

With robust access to both clinical and financial data, payers are the nexus of data sharing across the healthcare ecosystem — and they increasingly rely on application programming interfaces (APIs) to do that sharing. APIs make it possible to share data among providers, payers, patients, and other third parties, such as electronic health record systems, medical device companies, and health information exchanges.

The drive toward interoperability enables better patient and financial outcomes, but also comes with tradeoffs — notably, significant compliance requirements and security considerations. Cybercriminals and aggregators are attacking and abusing these capabilities, which can result in both safety and privacy issues.

For payers, API-enabled attacks can also result in service disruptions that impact open enrollment and claims operations, lead to costly downtime, and damage the company's brand.

In this blog post, we analyze threat data and trends related to attacks on APIs to understand the extent of the risks and present best practices for their mitigation.