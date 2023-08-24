Safeguard Medical Devices: New H-ISAC Guidance on Cusp of FDA Rule

The fourth quarter is notable across the healthcare ecosystem for myriad reasons. Payers have their peak season of open enrollment, and providers race to complete annual exams for their patient panels.

In the HCIT sector, autumn 2023 also brings an important milestone: Beginning October 1, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will exercise its authority to refuse medical device manufacturers’ premarket submissions if they do not include cybersecurity software and update capabilities.

It’s about time. According to a recent FBI report, 53% of connected medical devices and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices in hospitals have known critical vulnerabilities; one-third of healthcare IoT devices have an identified critical risk that could potentially affect their technical operation and functions.