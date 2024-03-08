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Chen Doytshman

Posts by Chen Doytshman

AkaNAT: How Akamai Uses Machine Learning to Detect Shared IPs

March 08, 2024Chen Doytshman

Introducing AkaNAT: Akamai’s novel algorithm that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect and classify shared IPs and strengthen security.

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Akamai’s Observations of Confluence Zero Day (CVE-2022-26134)

June 28, 2022Chen Doytshman

The Atlassian Confluence vulnerability is here to stay. See Akamai's research into the stats two weeks after the advisory was released.

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