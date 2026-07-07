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Darren Satkunas

Senior II Software Engineer Lead

Darren Satkunas is Senior II Software Engineer Lead at Enterprise Inverse, Akamai.

Posts by Darren Satkunas

Adaptive AI for Detecting Modern DGA Attacks

July 07, 2026Liudmila Aleksandrova,  Alireza Sadighian,  Darren Satkunas,  and Andrei Petrus

Learn how a hybrid CNN-BiLSTM-Attention framework improves real-time DGA detection, reduces alert fatigue, and adapts to evolving malware variants.

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