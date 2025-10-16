Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Dean Houari

Posts by Dean Houari

Learning from the LockBit Takedown

October 16, 2025Dean Houari

Get the details of the successful multinational takedown of the LockBit ransomware gang.

Read blog

Ransomware Attack on Airline Industry: Turning Point for India and Others

July 05, 2022Dean Houari

Cybercriminals are attacking organizations in the APAC region with ransomware. Learn how to implement security strategies to mitigate and recover from attacks.

Read blog