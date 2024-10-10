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Edward Roberts

Posts by Edward Roberts

Beyond the Edge: Complementing WAAP with Always-On API Security

October 10, 2024Edward Roberts

Learn best practices for API security — and explore why WAAP on its own isn’t enough

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What Is API Detection and Response?

January 25, 2024Edward Roberts

Learn more about your APIs and gain a strong foundation for applying XDR to your API detection and response efforts with Akamai API Security.

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