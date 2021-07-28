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Eran Gal

Posts by Eran Gal

Akamai Blog | Software-Defined Networking Concept Adoption at Akamai

July 28, 2021Eran Gal

Akamai engineering has adopted new technology concepts to enhance and expand routing capabilities at the edge. Previously, Akamai’s traffic-steering capabilities were mainly focused on DNS-based routing. In this article, we would like to give you an in-depth look at how Akamai has embraced new routing technology concepts and merged them into the Akamai edge to enhance routing capabilities, provide faster and better traffic steering, and offer even better performance.

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