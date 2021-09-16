The campaign was first seen by the Akamai SIRT on February 16, 2021, and appears to be targeting both Windows and Linux systems. The botnet caught our interest because it has shown to be highly active across a diverse set of geographical regions, including the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
A recent piece of malware from a known crypto mining botnet campaign has started leveraging Bitcoin blockchain transactions in order to hide its backup C2 IP address. It's a simple, yet effective, way to defeat takedown attempts.