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Gabriela Grigoras

Manager of Akamai Campaign Builder, Akamai

As the sole manager of Akamai Campaign Builder and a member of Akamai's Global Channel Communications team, Gabriela Grigoras leads the strategy, development, and ongoing evolution of our partner-focused digital marketing platform.

Over the past nine years at Akamai, she’s been dedicated to helping our partners amplify their marketing efforts, drive engagement, and grow their business through effective digital campaigns. Her passion lies in creating scalable tools and resources that empower partners to succeed in today’s dynamic marketing landscape.

Posts by Gabriela Grigoras

Unlock New Growth Opportunities with Akamai Campaign Builder

May 14, 2025Gabriela Grigoras

Discover how you can drive pipeline, support customers, and stay ahead of industry shifts with Akamai Campaign Builder.

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