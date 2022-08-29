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Greg Burns

Posts by Greg Burns

New Prolexic Partner Megaport Now Live in Australia

August 29, 2022Greg Burns

As part of Akamai’s focus on serving local market needs, we are thrilled to announce new Prolexic connectivity options via Megaport Elastic Fabric in Australia.

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Akamai Blog | Akamai Prolexic and Equinix Cloud Exchange Bring DDoS Defense Closer to the Origin

December 29, 2020Greg Burns

In terms of cyberthreats and digital risk, 2020 has been all about distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

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