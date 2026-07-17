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Background

Guy Amit

Senior AI Security Researcher

Guy Amit is a Senior AI Security Researcher at Akamai and holds a PhD from Ben-Gurion University, with a specialization in AI security and privacy. His work focuses on identifying emerging threats to generative AI systems, large language models, and agentic applications. His research spans offensive and defensive AI security, including prompt-based attacks, model vulnerabilities, and runtime protection techniques. Guy combines academic research with practical security work to develop new methods for evaluating and strengthening the resilience of AI-powered systems.

Posts by Guy Amit

From Recon to Free Flights: Precision Prompt Attacks on AI Agents

July 17, 2026Guy Amit

Discover how attackers use system recon and tool output spoofing to exploit an AI travel agent via a step-by-step kill chain that scores free flights.

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