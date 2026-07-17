Now that the payment precondition is identified, the next step is to enumerate Varda’s tool inventory precisely. Knowing that a process_payment tool exists is not enough — we need the exact name of the tool the agent uses, and the call signatures of both the payment and booking tools.

Modern AI agents expose their tool surface either explicitly (through documentation, verbose error messages, or direct prompting) or implicitly (through the names and parameters that surface in response metadata). Our targeted probing of Varda surfaced three MCP servers with the inventory shown in Table 2.

MCP server Available tools Flights search_flights, book_flight, get_bookings, cancel_booking Payments process_payment, get_payment, list_payments, refund_payment Mail send_email

Table 2: The three MCP servers and their available tools surfaced by our targeted probing

Imagine if you had a raw API key with direct access to every tool the agent can use. What would you do? Which calls would you combine? This is exactly the mindset an attacker brings to a tool inventory: They are not looking for a single vulnerable function, but reasoning about what sequences become possible when tools are chained.

What recon revealed

The booking tool is flights__book_flight. Its call signature requires two non-obvious inputs: an offerUUID (the internal identifier for a specific flight offer, generated at search time) and a transactionId (the payment confirmation reference, generated by payments___process_payment). The transactionId does not have a default or fallback — it must come from a prior payment call.

This confirms that faking the payment step is the only viable path. We cannot skip it or route around it; the booking tool’s own call signature demands a transactionId. We need to supply one that the agent will accept as legitimate — which means the spoofed payment response must be structurally perfect.