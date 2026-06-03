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Himanshu Gupta

Senior Product Manager

Himanshu Gupta is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Himanshu Gupta

Optimize AI Inference: Real-Time NodeBalancers Metrics for AI Workloads

June 03, 2026Himanshu Gupta

Learn how to use Akamai Cloud Pulse to track granular telemetry for traffic, sessions, and back-end health — and find out how these metrics prevent bottlenecks.

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