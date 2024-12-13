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Jamie Ng

Posts by Jamie Ng

Akamai Technical Academy and Coursera: A Year of STEM Education Success

December 13, 2024Shirley Jiang,  Carrie Bergman,  and Jamie Ng

A look back at the first year of our virtual Akamai Technical Academy professional certificate courses on Coursera and the impressive milestones we’ve achieved.

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