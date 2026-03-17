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Background

Jimmy Mesta

Cloud Security Expert

Jimmy Mesta is the founder and Chief Technology Officer at RAD Security. He is responsible for the technological vision for the RAD Security platform. A veteran security engineering leader focused on building cloud native security solutions, Jimmy has held various leadership positions with enterprises navigating the growth of cloud services and containerization. Previously, Jimmy was an independent consultant focused on building large-scale cloud security programs, delivering technical security training, producing research, and securing some of the largest containerized environments in the world.

Posts by Jimmy Mesta

The Agentic Security Crisis: Why You Need to Act Now

March 17, 2026Jimmy Mesta and Ram Iyer

Akamai and RAD Security have launched a new tool, running on Akamai Cloud, that helps you protect your OpenClaw deployment. Learn how to try it yourself.

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