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Jonathan Zarkower

Posts by Jonathan Zarkower

Distinguishing Among DNS Services Part 2: The Economics

December 07, 2020Jonathan Zarkower

This is Part 2 of a three-part blog series highlighting some of the distinguishing aspects of Akamai's Domain Name System (DNS) services, Edge DNS and Global Traffic Management.

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