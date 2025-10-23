Joseph Glover leads cloud evangelism for Akamai’s North American operations, guiding customers through cloud and edge computing transformations. With more than two decades of technology experience, including significant leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, he drives strategic initiatives that accelerate cloud adoption and maximize ROI for Akamai Cloud customers.

Joseph actively contributes industry insight through his blog @CloudPortableTech, where he covers topics including distributed cloud computing, edge native architectures, and AI-powered forecasting. He is also a regular speaker on technical and analyst platforms such as EcoCast, BrightTALK, Gartner C-level Communities, and IDC TechTalk, sharing strategies and best practices for enterprise cloud adoption, multicloud architectures, and innovative AI solutions.