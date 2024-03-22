Kara DiGiacomo is the Executive Director of the Akamai Foundation and oversees the Akamai Foundation community investments, Disaster Relief Response, Danny Lewin Community Care Days volunteer program, and signature community partnerships worldwide. Kara has more than 18 years of experience in citizenship strategy design, high-impact foundation and community grant-making, employee engagement, cross-sector partnerships, and STEM education programming development at the global, national, and local levels.