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Kara DiGiacomo

Executive Director

Kara DiGiacomo is the Executive Director of the Akamai Foundation and oversees the Akamai Foundation community investments, Disaster Relief Response, Danny Lewin Community Care Days volunteer program, and signature community partnerships worldwide. Kara has more than 18 years of experience in citizenship strategy design, high-impact foundation and community grant-making, employee engagement, cross-sector partnerships, and STEM education programming development at the global, national, and local levels.

Posts by Kara DiGiacomo

The Akamai Foundation Continues to Give Back and Amplify Impact

March 22, 2024Kara DiGiacomo

The Akamai Foundation, a vital part of Akamai's ESG strategy, shares its activities in its 2023 annual report and continues to give back to our communities.

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