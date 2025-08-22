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Karthik Prabhu

Product Manager, Akamai

Posts by Karthik Prabhu

A New Way to Manage Property Configurations: Dynamic Rule Updates

August 22, 2025Karthik Prabhu

Stay up-to-date without the hassle of manual version management or the fear of breaking changes with this update to Akamai’s Property Manager.

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