Lena Hall is an expert in practical AI adoption, data engineering, cloud and pragmatic architecture, and driving strategic AI integration at scale. She also has extensive experience leading large, high-performing technical teams. She helps developers and businesses get real results from AI by defining data and AI strategies, integrating LLMs into complex systems, connecting AI solutions with custom data and business tools, and optimizing outcomes through proven and innovative architectures. Lena has 15+ years of deeply technical background as a solution architect and a technical leader in large-scale data, analytics, machine learning, and cloud computing. She frequently shares practical knowledge on her LinkedIn page and at industry conferences as an international keynote speaker.