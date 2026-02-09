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Background

Lena Hall

Senior Director Product Marketing

Lena Hall is an expert in practical AI adoption, data engineering, cloud and pragmatic architecture, and driving strategic AI integration at scale. She also has extensive experience leading large, high-performing technical teams. She helps developers and businesses get real results from AI by defining data and AI strategies, integrating LLMs into complex systems, connecting AI solutions with custom data and business tools, and optimizing outcomes through proven and innovative architectures. Lena has 15+ years of deeply technical background as a solution architect and a technical leader in large-scale data, analytics, machine learning, and cloud computing. She frequently shares practical knowledge on her LinkedIn page and at industry conferences as an international keynote speaker.

Posts by Lena Hall

Your OpenClaw Agent Doesn't Sleep. Your Laptop Does. Move It to the Cloud.

February 09, 2026Shawn Michels,  Tarun Chinmai Sekar,  and Lena Hall

Struggling with OpenClaw, Clawdbot, and Moltbot naps on your laptop? Learn how to keep your agent always-on with one Terraform apply and simple cloud deployment.

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I Built a RAG Bot to Decode Airline Bureaucracy (So You Don't Have To)

December 19, 2025Lena Hall

How to build and deploy a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) chatbot with Python, LangChain, and LangGraph, with evidence-based Q&A capabilities on Kubernetes.

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