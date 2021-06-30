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Liad Mordekoviz

Posts by Liad Mordekoviz

SMB Worm Indexsinas

June 30, 2021Liad Mordekoviz and Ophir Harpaz

New details in the Indexsinas SMB worm, also dubbed NSABuffMiner.

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