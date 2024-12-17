Lisa Beegle is the Senior Director of Information Security, where she oversees the Security Intelligence Research Team (SIRT) and the Security Incident Response Team. In this role, Lisa leads efforts to research emerging hacking tools and attack techniques, guiding the development of effective mitigation and remediation strategies. Drawing on her extensive experience with cyber threats over the past decade, she works to educate organizations about evolving security risks, enhancing their situational awareness. Through this proactive approach, Lisa helps both Akamai and its clients strengthen their security posture, improve preparedness, and refine response processes.