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Liudmila Aleksandrova

Senior Data Analyst

Liudmila Aleksandrova is a Senior Data Analyst at Enterprise Inverse, Akamai.

Posts by Liudmila Aleksandrova

Adaptive AI for Detecting Modern DGA Attacks

July 07, 2026Liudmila Aleksandrova,  Alireza Sadighian,  Darren Satkunas,  and Andrei Petrus

Learn how a hybrid CNN-BiLSTM-Attention framework improves real-time DGA detection, reduces alert fatigue, and adapts to evolving malware variants.

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