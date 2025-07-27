Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

MacKenzie Adam

Senior Product Manager

MacKenzie Adam is a Senior Product Manager at Akamai.

Posts by MacKenzie Adam

Building a GraphQL API with Fermyon Wasm Functions

July 27, 2025MacKenzie Adam

Use this step-by-step guide to create a serverless GraphQL client that fetches GitHub repository stargazer data using Rust, WebAssembly, and Fermyon Wasm Functions.

Read blog