The Technical Enablement and Education team, part of Akamai’s Global Services organization, has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group silver medal for “Excellence in Technology,” for their automatic hands-on Lab Validation System (LVS). The automatic LVS is used throughout Global Service training courses, as well as in Channel Partner product certification, to provide real-time evaluations quickly and accurately for hands-on lab training associated with learning how to implement Akamai products.