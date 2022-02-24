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Magdalena Frankiewicz

Posts by Magdalena Frankiewicz

Akamai Blog | Akamai Wins Brandon Hall Award for Best Learning Technology

February 24, 2022Magdalena Frankiewicz

The Technical Enablement and Education team, part of Akamai’s Global Services organization, has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group silver medal for “Excellence in Technology,” for their automatic hands-on Lab Validation System (LVS). The automatic LVS is used throughout Global Service training courses, as well as in Channel Partner product certification, to provide real-time evaluations quickly and accurately for hands-on lab training associated with learning how to implement Akamai products.

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