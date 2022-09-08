Mark H. Barron, senior media specialist at Akamai, has been part of the streaming media industry for more than 20 years working for three different content delivery networks. In that time, he has consulted with broadcasters, independent artists, news agencies, and motion film industry giants. He’s supported live-streaming concerts, festivals, and major sporting events. He’s built video on demand workflows for news clips, highlight reels, UGC, and of course OTT services. Mark has helped create the industry standards for backup and contingency workflows used by most broadcasters today. His latest focus is helping our industry combat video piracy as people embrace streaming as their dominant form of “watching TV.”