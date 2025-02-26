Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Mark Carrizosa

Security & Compliance Expert

As an experienced security & compliance professional, Mark brings nearly 20 years of hands-on knowledge in the design and evaluation of PCI-compliant systems across a number of industry verticals, with a heavy focus on Fortune 500 retail and financial markets. He has held a range of technical and business roles, including as a PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), ensuring a business-centric approach to PCI Compliance. As Akamai’s PCI subject matter expert, Mark currently oversees the Global PCI program, maintaining continuous certification for a wide range of Akamai products and services and supporting customer implementations.

Posts by Mark Carrizosa

PCI DSS v4.0.1: The Changes You Need to Know to Qualify for SAQ A

February 26, 2025Emily Lyons,  Boris Kirzner,  and Mark Carrizosa

What's changed in PCI DSS v4.0.1? Get a breakdown of what these new requirements mean and how Akamai’s solutions can help.

Read blog