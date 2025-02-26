As an experienced security & compliance professional, Mark brings nearly 20 years of hands-on knowledge in the design and evaluation of PCI-compliant systems across a number of industry verticals, with a heavy focus on Fortune 500 retail and financial markets. He has held a range of technical and business roles, including as a PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), ensuring a business-centric approach to PCI Compliance. As Akamai’s PCI subject matter expert, Mark currently oversees the Global PCI program, maintaining continuous certification for a wide range of Akamai products and services and supporting customer implementations.