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Mark Dokter

Posts by Mark Dokter

KeyTrap Highlights Need for Enduring DNS Defenses for Service Providers

April 03, 2024Mark Dokter,  Bruce Van Nice,  and Jan Schaumann

DNS resolvers must be highly resilient to malicious activity like DoS attacks and cache poisoning. Akamai CacheServe delivers enduring defenses.

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