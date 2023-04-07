Marta Fydrych-Gasowska is an Infosec and Compliance Advisor at Akamai and has been working in the field of information security and data protection since 2014. She has a legal education from the University of Warsaw, Poland. However, she also has a technical bent and a great curiosity about the technological changes taking place in front of our eyes. Marta has worked at companies within strategic fields, such as railway infrastructure and banking.

As a privacy geek, she also led the project to implement GDPR requirements in one of the largest Polish publishing groups. She’s an ISO 27001 Lead Auditor and a Data Protection Expert at the Council of Europe and a member of the Data Protection Engineering Working Group at ENISA.