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Marta Fydrych-Gasowska

Infosec and Compliance Advisor

Marta Fydrych-Gasowska is an Infosec and Compliance Advisor at Akamai and has been working in the field of information security and data protection since 2014. She has a legal education from the University of Warsaw, Poland. However, she also has a technical bent and a great curiosity about the technological changes taking place in front of our eyes. Marta has worked at companies within strategic fields, such as railway infrastructure and banking.

As a privacy geek, she also led the project to implement GDPR requirements in one of the largest Polish publishing groups. She’s an ISO 27001 Lead Auditor and a Data Protection Expert at the Council of Europe and a member of the Data Protection Engineering Working Group at ENISA.

Posts by Marta Fydrych-Gasowska

How to Be Prepared in the Age of Cyber Insecurity

April 07, 2023Marta Fydrych-Gasowska

The WEF's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 and the Global Risks Report 2023 confirm Akamai experts’ opinions and cybersecurity foresights.

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